Review: NZA - Nelson and Motueka Airports For MSFS
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of Nelson And Motueka Airports (NZSN and NZMK) from NZA Simulations for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Nelson will be a ProLine payware product and Motueka will be a freeware scenery. Both will be available on July 1.
About NZA Proline
NZA Simulation's Proline™ branding represents a new era of flight sim scenery development.
Utilising the latest 2D and 3D design techniques allows the NZA inhouse team to recreate scenery projects accurately and faithfully both inside and out. Using a physically based rendering workflow, you can be sure NZA Proline™ products will look brilliant now and into the future.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord
NZA Simulations