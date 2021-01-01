  • RAAF Virtual Plans Real Time MSFS Round The World Flight

    RAAF Virtual Plans Real Time MSFS Round The World Flight

    In a first for RAAF Virtual, we embark on a massive round the world tour for 2021/22, our first legs take us from East Sale to Amberley, then from Amberley to Townsville on Wednesday evening.

    All this on the brand new Microsoft Flight Simulator platform in real time! Don't forget to follow us to keep up to date on this massive trip!

    About RAAF Virtual

    RAAF Virtual is a volunteer run group comprised of civilian, active duty, and overseas (worldwide) participants. We fly flight operations in Australia, New Zealand and all over the world. This organisation mirrors our real world counterpart, and pays homage to the men and women who serve with the Australian Defence Force.

    RAAF Virtual undertakes a variety of missions on the VATSIM network including Tactical and Strategic Strike, Air Superiority, Airborne Early Warning & Control, Maritime Patrol and Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Flight Test and Evaluation, Special Operations, Humanitarian airlift and other substantial core and support missions.

