Review: Grand Amazonia from HSimulators

Publisher: HSimulators Review Author:

Paul Mort Suggested Price:

$17.00

Hello fellow flight simulator enthusiasts and welcome to my latest scenery review. In this article I will take an in depth look at the new Grand Amazonia - Part One scenery by HSimulators.

Scenery Description

Being a keen VFR pilot, I was extremely pleased to have the opportunity to review this scenery. With this package, you are treated to the vast region to the extreme north of Brazil (on the border with Venezuela) in which to explore. It was full of isolated indigenous villages and gold mines and where the only access to them is by aircraft or in some cases, by river (it really is an explorers dream).

Rather than just a single airport, HSimulators have supplied no less than ten airports to discover, and these are as follows:

Boa Vista International Airport and Air Base (SBBV)

Length 2731m - HDG 62 - 08/26

Alt 83m Asphalt

Hlaikato-u (SJLE)

Length 642 - HDG 80 - 09/27

Alt 301m - Grass

Tucuxim - (SDYT)

Length 540m - HDG 135 - 14/32

ALT 304m - Grass

Palimi-U - (SJMH)

Length 680m - HDG 135 - 18/36

ALT 317m - Grass

Parafury - (SJMI)

Length 710m - HDG 30 - 02/20

ALT 606m - Grass

Uraricoera - (SJNC)

Length 601m - HDG 200 - 18/36

ALT 277m - Grass

Aratha-U - (SJYJ)

Length 470m - HDG 91 - 08/26

ALT 474m - Grass

Uaicas - (SWAE)

Length 800m - HDG 190 - 18/36

ALT 327m - Grass

Erico - (SWAQ)

Length 700m - HDG 126 - 14/32

ALT 189m - Grass

Auaris - (SWBV)

Length 1.150m - HDG 111 - 12/30

ALT 757m - Asphalt

Boa Vista international Airport

A Brief History

The airport was opened on the 19th February 1973, and underwent its first renovation in 1998. The runway, terminal and the apron were then enlarged. On the 14th September 2009 a second major renovation was completed increasing the capacity of the airport to handle 330,000 passengers per year. The airport is located 4km (2mi) from downtown Boa Vista.

Airport Layout

Looking first at the main airport terminal, I found it to be very good in terms of detail, relevant objects, vehicles and their associated textures.

Moving away from the main terminal and it was great to see that the developers had also modelled some of the buildings of the Boa Vista Air Force Base.

Unfortunately the quality of some the more remote buildings and objects were disappointing, as it seemed less care had been given to them. I'm not sure why the developer chose to use such low quality textures here, but it's a real shame they did. Even using the highest texture settings in X-Plane made no difference.

Another issue I found with this part of the scenery was the repetitive use of some of the buildings. In my opinion, it just doesn't work here and diminishes the credibility of the scenery.

However, I have to give credit where it's due, and I must say that many of the other objects found at the airport were done very well. Another feature of the scenery was the roadway system with its animated vehicles, and this I thought was of excellent quality!

I really did like Boa Vista Airport, it was just a shame that some of the textures on the buildings let it down.