  • DCS Update on C-101 Aviojet Progress

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-28-2021 10:11 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    DCS Update on C-101 Aviojet Progress

    Aerges has announced that the DCS: C-101 Aviojet has reached its final version state in the latest Open Beta update. After finishing multicrew and implementing the Combined Controls Mode, the module is now complete. Product support, especially when it comes to bug fixing, will continue.

    The Aerges Team are now gearing up to accelerate work on their exciting upcoming new module: DCS: Mirage F1.

    We hope that these project updates will inspire you to give them a try, and we look forward to sharing more on their development soon.

    Source

    If you're a FS2004 flyer, why not check out the excellent freeware CASA C-101 Aviojet by F. Antonio Tena, and If you enjoy the model, why not leave the author a comment.

    c-101_aviojet.zip

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rebrecs

    Boeing 747 cruises with nose 5 degrees up (normal?)

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Hi, I am just learning the 737 and 747 aircraft, so yes, this will be a newbie-ish question. I am using the aircraft that came with FSX when I bought...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    Level-D 767: Not recognizing SIDS & STARS after reinstall on new system

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello, and hoping Level-D 767 flyers may be able to offer some suggestions - On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have everything working after some...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    DC10-30-myjet

    Microsoft Flight-Simulator 2020

    Thread Starter: DC10-30-myjet

    Hi I haven't been on Flight Simulator for a long time. Can someone direct me to the new Flight Simulator the game to play now and buy? I use to fly...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:18 AM Go to last post