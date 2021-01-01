IndiaFoxtEcho Update On F-35 For MSFS

As many of you were asking for news on our Flight Simulator F-35, here is a quick update along with some screen shots.

The biggest news is that we have decided to redo the cockpit from scratch, as we felt that the old version was not up to current graphic standards. We believe it is coming along very nicely - and, even if it causing some delays, we feel it will be worth the wait.

As for the external models, here are the first WIP screen shots of the F-35B. It is based on our P3D model, but with more polygons and details and with remastered textures (the main fuselage will be at 8k). Our intent is to include all the three models (A, B and C).

In terms of avionics, we have made some good steps forward - the code will still be based on the XML for P3D, but it is being completely revised for better efficiency and graphical fidelity.

Last, we have a preliminary CTOL flight model in place - we are quite happy with the handling.

We are still hoping to have a Beta sometime in summer...but as usual, it is done with it is done.

