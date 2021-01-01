Orbx Announces Sogndal Haukasen Airport MSFS

Our next airport comes from Andreas Hegi and is located in Norway. Providing you with some challenging approaches, ENSG Sogndal Haukasen Airport is a perfect addition as you explore the Nordic Update in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The airport offers stunning visual and instrument approaches and will test your skills in bad weather. The not so common PLASI (Pulse Light Approach Indicator) is used for visual guidance and with the runway perched atop a plateau, the margin for error is very low.

Originally developed for the ESP platform, Andreas has reworked the airport from scratch with introduced 4K HD textures and PBR. Its 1180 meter runway is serviced by Wideroe Dash 8's and is the sole airport serving the district of Sogn in a picturesque fjord landscape location.

Andreas has added other details such as custom ortho for the airport area, conditional display of people models according to time/weather, and added tower/ATIS frequencies.

Source