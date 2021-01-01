  • PMDG Updates Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-28-2021 09:23 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Updates Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    PMDG DC-6 for MSFS Update to 2.00.0025 has released via PMDG Operations Center - PMDG Simulations.

    With the release of any new, complex aircraft simulation, we always anticipate that there will be some issues that appear in wide release that did not present themselves during testing. Our goal with any initial release is to keep these to a minimum, but we also have a planned update cycle that allows us to sweep up loose ends and get them squared away as quickly as possible.

    We have just pushed the first of what we anticipate will be a few updates over the next 7-10 days based upon service reports we have received via our tech support system, our customer forum and other venues.

    For those new to PMDG products: We push updates to you via micro-updates that are communicated and distributed to you via the PMDG Operations Center. The OC will alert you if it detects that any of your PMDG products require an update, and it will also handle downloading and applying the update for you, verifying the file integrity and coordinating with Windows Defender (if you have this active) to ensure you receive a valid update.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: dc-6, douglas, pmdg

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rebrecs

    Boeing 747 cruises with nose 5 degrees up (normal?)

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Hi, I am just learning the 737 and 747 aircraft, so yes, this will be a newbie-ish question. I am using the aircraft that came with FSX when I bought...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:12 AM Go to last post
    DC10-30-myjet

    Microsoft Flight-Simulator 2020

    Thread Starter: DC10-30-myjet

    Hi I haven't been on Flight Simulator for a long time. Can someone direct me to the new Flight Simulator the game to play now and buy? I use to fly...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:18 AM Go to last post
    Airplane

    Autopilot Panel Gauge?

    Thread Starter: Airplane

    Does anyone know if there is an autopilot panel gauge utility that I could use across my FSX fleet? I'm talking about this panel type: I fly...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 08:37 AM Go to last post