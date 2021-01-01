PMDG Updates Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

PMDG DC-6 for MSFS Update to 2.00.0025 has released via PMDG Operations Center - PMDG Simulations.

With the release of any new, complex aircraft simulation, we always anticipate that there will be some issues that appear in wide release that did not present themselves during testing. Our goal with any initial release is to keep these to a minimum, but we also have a planned update cycle that allows us to sweep up loose ends and get them squared away as quickly as possible.

We have just pushed the first of what we anticipate will be a few updates over the next 7-10 days based upon service reports we have received via our tech support system, our customer forum and other venues.

For those new to PMDG products: We push updates to you via micro-updates that are communicated and distributed to you via the PMDG Operations Center. The OC will alert you if it detects that any of your PMDG products require an update, and it will also handle downloading and applying the update for you, verifying the file integrity and coordinating with Windows Defender (if you have this active) to ensure you receive a valid update.

