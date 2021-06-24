  • Pilot Plus Announces Bristol Int'l Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-25-2021 10:02 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Pilot Plus Announces Bristol Int'l Airport MSFS

    The Pilot Plus team are pleased to announce Bristol International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator! The airport is being created from the ground-up for MSFS 2020 to take full advantage of the new simulator's functionality.

    Bristol Airport, at Lulsgate Bottom, on the northern slopes of the Mendip Hills, in North Somerset, is the commercial airport serving the city of Bristol, England, and the surrounding area. It is 7 nautical miles southwest of Bristol city centre.

    Whilst we're waiting for the Pilot Plus release, why not check out these freeware versions in the file library:

    X-Plane: bristol_airport.zip
    FSX: bristol-1.zip

