MSFS 2020 June 24th, 2021 Development Update

If you missed Dev Q&A: Part 1 or the SDK Q&A last week, you can now view them on Youtube here. Our biggest Q&A yet is next Wednesday, June 30th at 10:30am PDT as we meet with the devs for Part 2 – Xbox/PC Improvements and Updates! We can't wait to meet with you and answer some of the questions we’ve seen floating around the community.

Our next flighting opportunity is beginning soon through the Xbox Insider Hub. Exact timing and details are being finalized, but you should expect a post from us soon with details on what our goals are, who will be invited to participate, and more.

SDK Update

General

Thank you very much for your engagement with the SDK DevSupport platform! Over 220 active users on https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com, are already sharing ideas and helping each other, which is great to see. We know some of you struggle with validating your email which seems to get lost … we are investigating this issue.

Dev Mode

General

We fixed a crash that could happen when reloading assets.

In the Project Editor:

We now prevent generated airport package names from containing illegal characters.



We’re making some changes on the different wizards, in order to define the package’s name after the definition of the assets (ie: after choosing an ICAO for an airport).

In the Scenery Editor:

We fixed a crash that could happen when reloading jetways.



We removed the ghost objects that could remain after loading a project.

In the FX Editor:

We fixed the focus that would reset when editing a node in the nodegraph.



We fixed a crash when opening Items Tree without having selected an node in the nodegraph.



We fixed a crash that could happen when closing the sim while FX were playing.



We now expose the particles’ color.

Featured Freeware Mod

We Love VFR – Region 2, developed by PuffinFlight, was released this week.

As quoted from the download page, "We Love VFR is a free add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator that adds thousands of new VFR-friendly objects. In this beta version, you get communication, radio, and tv antennas, chimneys, radar domes, construction cranes, and satellite/radio telescope dishes. I have plans for many, many more."

Download We Love VFR - Region 1

Download We Love VFR - Region 2

Source