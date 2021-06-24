FlightSimExpo Announces Initial Exhibitor List

FlightSimExpo 2021 is a hybrid in-person and online event held September 24-26 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego. Attendees can register now, starting from $15, at www.flightsimexpo.com. Exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners are encouraged to visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner for details about getting involved.

SAN DIEGO - June 25, 2021 - Gleim Aviation, Honeycomb Aeronautical, Prepar3D/Lockheed Martin, RealSimGear, SKALARKI electronics Ltd, Sky Blue Radio, SoFly, TFDi Design, Thrustmaster, VATSIM, X-Plane, and Yaw VR Ltd. are some of the more than 25 sponsors and exhibitors already confirmed to attend FlightSimExpo 2021! North America's enthusiast flight simulation conference returns on September 24-26, 2021. As a hybrid event, attendees can participate in-person at Town and Country Resort San Diego or online.

"We're delighted to share this initial list of participating developers with the community," says FlightSimExpo Co-Founder Phil Coyle. "With California now fully re-open, we look forward to gathering again in person this year. We will continue reaching out to developers and will update this list regularly as additional partners sign on."

As the first in-person flight simulation event in more than a year, FlightSimExpo will be the place to discover the latest in simulation hardware. At 10:30am PT on Saturday, September 25, Thrustmaster will take the stage and livestream to reveal a new hardware product. Announcements and updates are also expected from Aerosoft, Gleim Aviation, Prepar3D (Lockheed Martin), RealSimGear, X-Crafts, X-Plane, and more.

"Thrustmaster is excited to be an exhibitor and Diamond Sponsor for FlightSimExpo 2021," says Tim Gorham, North American Marketing Director for Thrustmaster, a leading flight sim hardware manufacturer. "We have made significant expansions to our civil aviation hardware line-up with the 2020 launch of the Airbus-licensed TCA line, and the all-metal TPR Rudder Pedals first announced at the 2019 show. And we'll be using FlightSimExpo 2021 to share an exclusive first look at another exciting expansion to our growing civil aviation hardware lineup!"

For those attending in-person in San Diego, single-day registration begins at $25. The in-person component of this year's event includes seminars from Aerosoft, RealSimGear, and X-Plane, a home cockpit construction Q&A, advice on flight dispatch from professionals, and much more. The annual X-Plane Landing Competition takes place over two days, with qualifying flights at their booth on Saturday and the finals presented on stage on Sunday morning. The exhibit hall will be open on Saturday and Sunday, September 25-26, with an add-on series of seminars called Captains' Corner taking place on Friday.

FlightSimExpo 2021 also offers an online registration for $15. This online registration includes exclusive access to event seminars and the ability to chat and engage with participating developers throughout the weekend. In partnership with the large online networks, virtual attendees will be able to participate in a simulator fly-in to KSAN on Saturday alongside other online activities during the weekend.

Beginning next weekend, FlightSimExpo will be publishing a weekly update on Facebook and Twitter. In addition, the co-founders welcome the community to join a YouTube Live Q&A on Monday, June 28 at 1830 PDT to discuss this year's event. During the Q&A, anyone can ask questions about the event, share suggestions and ideas, and hear the latest on plans for 2022.

"We know people are excited to get back to travel and events," says co-founder Evan Reiter. "We're looking forward to meeting face-to-face at what might be the only large flight simulation get-together this year! But we also know there is still uncertainty around global travel that may preclude some exhibitors from participating in-person. Through weekly social media updates and our upcoming YouTube Live Q&A, we'll keep the community completely up-to-date on attendee and exhibitor participation rates so everyone can make an informed decision."

FlightSimExpo thanks Diamond Sponsors Lockheed Martin, Honeycomb Aeronautical, Laminar Research, Thrustmaster, Orbx, X-Plane.org, and Navigraph for making this event possible.

For more information on FlightSimExpo, to view the full schedule, and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com. Attendees making travel plans are encouraged to book discounted FlightSimExpo hotel rooms and learn about airfare discounts with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet.

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America's community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees. FlightSimExpo 2021 takes place on September 24-26, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.