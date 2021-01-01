M'M Simulations – ESKN – Stockholm Skavsta Airport

Stockholm Skavsta Airport or Nyköping Airport (IATA: NYO, ICAO: ESKN) is an international airport near Nyköping, Sweden, 5 km (3.1 mi) northwest of its urban area and approximately 100 km (62 mi) southwest of Stockholm. It is served by low-cost airlines and cargo operators, and is the fifth-largest airport in Sweden, with an ability to handle 2.5 million passengers annually.

The airport is located far outside Stockholm Municipality and Stockholm County, but uses 'Stockholm' for marketing purposes. Locally the airport is referred to simply as 'Skavsta'.

Features

Accurately modeled terminal and interior

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

Custom surroundings

