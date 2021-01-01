Sierrasim Simulation - SLAL Alcantarí International Airport for MSFS

Alcantarí International Airport (IATA: ALC, ICAO: SLAL) is a Bolivian airport that serves the city of Sucre. It is located 30 km southeast of Sucre, in the municipality of Yamparáez. The work demanded about Bs 365 million (Bolivian currency) and was inaugurated on May 25, 2016. This airport is of international category with the capacity to receive large aircraft, it also has a larger air terminal than the old airport from the city.

From beautiful surroundings nestled in the Bolivian Andes, it is pleasant to fly and land at an airport located at 10,210 feet.

Features

PBR textures

Aerial images

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Realistic night lighting

ILS added runway 36

Communication control tower added

