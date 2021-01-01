  • Aerosoft - Airport Berlin Brandenburg V2 for X-Plane 11

    Being infamous for its construction delays, the German capital's new (and now only) airport is finally open and available for X-Plane 11!

    This DLC covers the new Airport Berlin Brandenburg as well as the former Berlin Schönefeld Airport. Fly government personnel and guests to the new reception area with its own terminal and apron, fly tourists on sightseeing flights over the not-too-distant city center or simply carry freight and/or passengers from one of many terminals, including the re-branded Terminal 5 (formerly SXF) and BER Terminal 1 and 2 as well as the freight apron.

    Being in the center of Europe, BER offers you innumerable opportunities for your occasional after-work flight while the airport also caters for wide body jets that bring you to more distant destinations in the Americas, Asia and Africa.

    Features

    • Highly detailed rendition of Berlin Brandenburg International Airport "Willy Brandt" (BER)
    • Includes the older Schönefeld (SXF) airport (north of BER) with the same level of detail
    • Includes two configs to switch between SXF and BER operation
    • Custom animated approach lights (SAM Plugin required)
    • All jetways animated (SAM Plugin required)
    • Custom ground service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)
    • Compatible with SAM Colors & Seasons
    • Numerous dynamic objects like apron vehicles
    • High resolution day and night textures
    • Extensive coverage of over 100 km² with high resolution aerial imagery (0.2-0.4 m/px)
    • Realistic 3D grass and vegetation
    • Compatible with default AI-Traffic and World Traffic 3

    New in v2

    • Brand new highly detailed government terminal with reception area for the German Capital ‘s government VIP ‘s including presidents, premier ministers, kings and queens...
    • Updated several buildings & textures at SXF area like noise barriers, Bundespolizei-building, floodlights, Northgate car park, taxi lights, wigwags and more
    • New Terminal 2 and other buildings recently constructed
    • New orthophoto (2020)
    • Reworked grass and vegetation
    • Updated taxiway, apron and stands layout (including the brand-new taxiway G, taxiway C extension, apron 3B and more)
    • Reworked pavement textures quality
    • Updated taxiway signage
    • Optimized road networks and surrounding autogen (incl. X-Europe compatibility option)
    • Updated ATC frequencies

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Berlin Brandenburg V2 for X-Plane 11

