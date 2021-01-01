  • Lionheart Reports On Light Issue With Trinidad For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-23-2021 05:53 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB-21 For MSFS 2020

    Just to let you know, I have been working hard to figure out why the lights turn off in the Trinidad since Build 4.1. The Potentiometer seems to be the culprit as it was then, when added to dim instrments lights when going to 3D instrumentation, that this popped up.

    I have tried separating the plane's model to separate interior/exterior mesh (not what we did in the FSX and P3D sims, its an Asobo thing and not required) and that didn't work. I have tried redoing code, using different Asobo knob codes, searching through the custom Behavior codes, changing things around in order... Nothing has worked except one, and that was a 'single model', where you do not have a secondary Interior model, but then you cannot have Occluder to keep the rain out, difficulty with hiding pilots when in the plane, etc. So that was out of the question, unless those aspects could be met.

    IF... you have ideas on what this bug could be, I and all the Trinidad owners would be grateful for your input.

    Another choice, which is one I do not want, is to take the Potentiometers out. In the Beta 4.2 I am working on, I now have 3 Potentiometers or 'Dimmers' in the interior lights; for instruments, blue glow, and overhead dome lights. They are AWESOME... I do not want to drop them. We need this tech. It enhances the plane tremendously. I need to know how to fix this. That is the wall that we are up against. So if you think of what it might be, what is causing the lights to reset and turn off, why they need to be double clicked when starting into a flight, please let me know.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leegra

    How Do I Get Marketplace and Live WX Back?

    Thread Starter: leegra

    When I loaded MSFS on my computer this morning I found that Marketplace and Live WX were greyed-out and unavailable. An error message told me MSFS...

    Last Post By: leegra Today, 05:08 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22739-Just-Flight-DC-Designs-PT-17-Stearman-for-MSFS

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 05:07 PM Go to last post
    Roger Wensley

    Tom Hiscox's Scenery GenX

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    Does anyone have any idea about getting GenX to start working again once it has stopped? After years it has just.... stopped?

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 04:33 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives--The Islander

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22507-KerrSpectives-The-Islander

    Last Post By: KennethKerr Today, 04:29 PM Go to last post