    Just Flight Video Showcases Newly Released PT-17 Stearman MSFS

    Here's a brief video showing the iconic PT-17 Stearman taking to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

    About The DC Designs PT-17 Stearman

    DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.

    Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

    • The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ¡¥Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
    • Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the ¡¥Modern¡¦ aerodynamics system
    • Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics
    • Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor
    • Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials
    • Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
    • Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included

    Variants

    • Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern

    A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit.

    Purchase Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS 2020

