Just Flight Video Showcases Newly Released PT-17 Stearman MSFS

Here's a brief video showing the iconic PT-17 Stearman taking to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
About The DC Designs PT-17 Stearman
DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.
Fully Native MSFS Aircraft
- The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ¡¥Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
- Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the ¡¥Modern¡¦ aerodynamics system
- Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics
- Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor
- Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets
Cockpit
- Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials
- Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
- Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included
Variants
- Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern
A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit.
