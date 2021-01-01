Just Flight Video Showcases Newly Released PT-17 Stearman MSFS

Here's a brief video showing the iconic PT-17 Stearman taking to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

About The DC Designs PT-17 Stearman

DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.

Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native ¡¥Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.

Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the ¡¥Modern¡¦ aerodynamics system

Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics

Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor

Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets

Cockpit

Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials

Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included

Variants

Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern

A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit.

Purchase Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS 2020