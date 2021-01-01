JARDesign Group Previews JD345

X-Plane aircraft designer JARDesign Group has released a brief preview video of their upcoming JD345 aircraft. They report that the airplane is mostly completed and that they are in the beta testing stage now.
X-Plane aircraft designer JARDesign Group has released a brief preview video of their upcoming JD345 aircraft. They report that the airplane is mostly completed and that they are in the beta testing stage now.
Hey friends :D Heres my recent patrol in the Caravan. The paint is based on a real world Brazilian Air Force Cessna Caravan based out of Belem....Last Post By: Throttle_Up Today, 10:50 AM
I have been trying to fly under that very tall tower over in Paris. I had to configure the plane to the Superman mode to prevent the flight from...Last Post By: daspinall Today, 10:18 AM
Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...Last Post By: plainsman Today, 09:49 AM
Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 09:48 AM