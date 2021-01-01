Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.
Fully Native MSFS Aircraft
- The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
- Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the 'Modern' aerodynamics system
- Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics
- Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor
- Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets
Cockpit
- Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials
- Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
- Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included
Variants
- Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern
Manual and paint kit
- A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit
Purchase DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS
