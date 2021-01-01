  • Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-22-2021 05:08 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    DC Designs are proud to announce their first piston-engined aircraft for MSFS - the PT-17 Stearman.

    Fully Native MSFS Aircraft

    • The Stearman has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
    • Fully compliant with MSFS native materials, and makes use of the 'Modern' aerodynamics system
    • Custom recorded, high-definition WWise sounds from real-life Stearman PH-TOX, by Sim Acoustics
    • Optional crew configuration, with modern GA Asobo occupants or World War Two student and instructor
    • Fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled controls and detailed texturing using full PBR materials
    • Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
    • Fully operational front and rear cockpit positions included

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Variants

    • Six different liveries included, two vintage and four modern

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Manual and paint kit

    • A full operations manual is included, along with a comprehensive paint kit

    Just Flight - DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS

    Purchase DC Designs - PT-17 Stearman for MSFS
    Also from DC Designs - F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    Too many reinstalls causing loss of FREE SPACE

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    In March I bought a New computer just for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. It has 500GB of memory. The only thing that I loaded into the new...

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 05:41 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 05:23 PM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Under flights

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    I have been trying to fly under that very tall tower over in Paris. I had to configure the plane to the Superman mode to prevent the flight from...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Lufthansa flight 622 is a Vickers Viscount 814 on a flight from Frankfurt Rhein-Main to Munich Riem (EDDF - EDMR). We have 600 gallons of fuel on...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post