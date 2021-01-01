Supercritical Simulations Group Releases 747-8 v2.3

Version 2.3 improvements and fixes include:
External Model
- FPS improvements, especially in Vulkan/Metal but also works well in OpenGL.
- The complete external model was revised and many new UV fixes were made.
- Fixed an error where the magenta track was off-center when the ND range was set at less than 2.5 miles.
- Complete a new set of PBR textures.
- New custom-designed external lighting.
- Added Freighter main deck lights.
- Added working Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and logic/systems.
- Added electrical system dependency to certain cargo door operations.
- Added details to the landing gear.
- Improved particle system, including added fuel jettisoning and potable water draining.
Cockpit
- Improved internal lights.
- Fixed CDU and general instrument brightness.
- Added crew lavatory to Intercontinental.
- Added crew rest to Intercontinental.
- Some texturing fixes were made.
- Added more button sounds and animations.
Systems
- Added RAT to the hydraulic system.
- Added the second GPU for better system behavior.
- Updated the automatic connection between electrical sources and bus ties.
- Updated fuel, hydraulic, electrical, and other synoptic pages.
- Improved the EICAS advisory message behavior and reset button function.
- Added/revised fuel advisory messages.
- Added emergency lights message.
- Fixed engine #3 starting/shutdown logic.
- Fixed and revised the external lights system and its power sources.
- Updated behavior of the leading edge flaps and spoilers/speed brakes during all flight phases.
- Added pitch limit indicators to the PFD.
- Added fuel and electrical dependencies to APU starting.
- Updated the wiper system to include independent control and added the cycle time for intermittent settings.
- Updated some system sounds and added some new sounds for the improvements in this version.
- Updated caution warning sound.
- Fixed some manipulators such as vertical speed dial and autopilot disengage.
- Fixed flaps up command for VREF + 100.
FMS
- Increased the route legs list to 25 pages.
- Improved Navigation Display (ND).
- Improved VNAV and LNAV logic.
- Fixed throttles when advanced, now if TOGA is pressed, the throttles advance from their present position.
- Fixed a bug that when STAR was changed, LNAV control was negatively affected.
- Fixed error when autopilot changed from FLCH to V/S mode and vice versa.
- New ND terrain display with automatic terrain detection.
- Improved holds to be more accurately flown.
- Fixed airways entering, which was not recognized in some situations.
- Improved the FD bars to be more accurate during takeoff and before autopilot mode connection.
- Improved steps as displayed on ND in MAP mode.
- Added green range arc during the climb.
- Fixed Index page with LK6 opening an incorrect page.
- Fixed some STARs that did not appear in the last DEP/ARR pages.
- Fixed the autopilot not following some SIDs properly.
- Improved stability with strong crosswinds.
Tablet
- Fixed some click areas.
- Improved fuel load sequence to match real loading behavior.
- New details were added over the entire external airframe.
- Added "Cold and Dark" start options.
Updated Manuals
- SSG 747-8 V2 Quick Start Guide.pdf
- SSG 747-8 V2 FCOM.pdf
