Supercritical Simulations Group Releases 747-8 v2.3

    Version 2.3 improvements and fixes include:

    External Model

    • FPS improvements, especially in Vulkan/Metal but also works well in OpenGL.
    • The complete external model was revised and many new UV fixes were made.
    • Fixed an error where the magenta track was off-center when the ND range was set at less than 2.5 miles.
    • Complete a new set of PBR textures.
    • New custom-designed external lighting.
    • Added Freighter main deck lights.
    • Added working Ram Air Turbine (RAT) and logic/systems.
    • Added electrical system dependency to certain cargo door operations.
    • Added details to the landing gear.
    • Improved particle system, including added fuel jettisoning and potable water draining.

    Cockpit

    • Improved internal lights.
    • Fixed CDU and general instrument brightness.
    • Added crew lavatory to Intercontinental.
    • Added crew rest to Intercontinental.
    • Some texturing fixes were made.
    • Added more button sounds and animations.

    Systems

    • Added RAT to the hydraulic system.
    • Added the second GPU for better system behavior.
    • Updated the automatic connection between electrical sources and bus ties.
    • Updated fuel, hydraulic, electrical, and other synoptic pages.
    • Improved the EICAS advisory message behavior and reset button function.
    • Added/revised fuel advisory messages.
    • Added emergency lights message.
    • Fixed engine #3 starting/shutdown logic.
    • Fixed and revised the external lights system and its power sources.
    • Updated behavior of the leading edge flaps and spoilers/speed brakes during all flight phases.
    • Added pitch limit indicators to the PFD.
    • Added fuel and electrical dependencies to APU starting.
    • Updated the wiper system to include independent control and added the cycle time for intermittent settings.
    • Updated some system sounds and added some new sounds for the improvements in this version.
    • Updated caution warning sound.
    • Fixed some manipulators such as vertical speed dial and autopilot disengage.
    • Fixed flaps up command for VREF + 100.

    FMS

    • Increased the route legs list to 25 pages.
    • Improved Navigation Display (ND).
    • Improved VNAV and LNAV logic.
    • Fixed throttles when advanced, now if TOGA is pressed, the throttles advance from their present position.
    • Fixed a bug that when STAR was changed, LNAV control was negatively affected.
    • Fixed error when autopilot changed from FLCH to V/S mode and vice versa.
    • New ND terrain display with automatic terrain detection.
    • Improved holds to be more accurately flown.
    • Fixed airways entering, which was not recognized in some situations.
    • Improved the FD bars to be more accurate during takeoff and before autopilot mode connection.
    • Improved steps as displayed on ND in MAP mode.
    • Added green range arc during the climb.
    • Fixed Index page with LK6 opening an incorrect page.
    • Fixed some STARs that did not appear in the last DEP/ARR pages.
    • Fixed the autopilot not following some SIDs properly.
    • Improved stability with strong crosswinds.

    Tablet

    • Fixed some click areas.
    • Improved fuel load sequence to match real loading behavior.
    • New details were added over the entire external airframe.
    • Added "Cold and Dark" start options.

    Updated Manuals

    • SSG 747-8 V2 Quick Start Guide.pdf
    • SSG 747-8 V2 FCOM.pdf

