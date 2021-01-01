  • A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-22-2021 12:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    The A1R Ryan ST-A Special is a two-seat, low wing monoplane. The fuselage is of monocoque-type construction employing longerons to reinforce the stressed skin at points of concentrated load - at stick control mountings, seats, floors, cockpit cutouts and at the tail section. Eight elliptical transverse bulkheads, suitably spaced, are covered with heavy gauge aluminium alloy skin.

    A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    The wings are constructed in four fabric covered sections - two stub wings and two outer panels. The outer panels are wire braced NACA airfoil, constructed of spruce spars, welded steel tube compression struts and aluminium alloy ribs. The stub wings are of welded steel tube construction, incorporating a walkway.

    The landing gear is treadle type welded steel tube construction with shock absorber strut of oleo-spring type. The tail wheel is a steerable and full swiveling unit of welded steel tube construction, equipped with oleo shock strut.

    ST-A Special airplane is equipped with Menasco-C4S 150 hp engine.

    A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    Purchase A1R Design - A1R Ryan ST-A Special For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    usb777

    MSFS 2020 Download

    Thread Starter: usb777

    Where would be the best place to buy and download MSFS 2020 premium? I see it listed on Amazon

    Last Post By: usb777 Today, 12:56 PM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Under flights

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    I have been trying to fly under that very tall tower over in Paris. I had to configure the plane to the Superman mode to prevent the flight from...

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 12:53 PM Go to last post
    olderinar

    iFDG CamSim Cargo B763

    Thread Starter: olderinar

    This is a long shot, but if anyone is using, or has used, this package, I could sure use some help getting the Virtual Cockpit working. Tried...

    Last Post By: olderinar Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22732-Virtualcol-Embraer-170-175-Series-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: sky44 Today, 11:07 AM Go to last post