VSKYLABS CT/4E Airtrainer Project Release Near

In their latest Facebook post on their work in progress "Test Pilot": CT/4E Airtrainer Project for X-Plane, designer VSKYLABS has revealed that release is now planned for this month. We've had a lot of previews of this project since it was first announced so it's nice seeing it come to its conclusion.

