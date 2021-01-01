  • SimNord Previews EKYT Aalborg Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-22-2021 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimNord Previews EKYT Aalborg Airport For MSFS

    On their Facebook page SimNord (formerly Vidan Design) have posted a group of new screen shots on their work in progress EKYT Aalborg Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Included are a variety of airport buildings.

    Source
    Vidan Design Rebrands As SimNord

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: aalborg, ekyt, simnord

  Tag Cloud

