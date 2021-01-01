SimNord Previews EKYT Aalborg Airport For MSFS

On their Facebook page SimNord (formerly Vidan Design) have posted a group of new screen shots on their work in progress EKYT Aalborg Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Included are a variety of airport buildings.
On their Facebook page SimNord (formerly Vidan Design) have posted a group of new screen shots on their work in progress EKYT Aalborg Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Included are a variety of airport buildings.
Where would be the best place to buy and download MSFS 2020 premium? I see it listed on AmazonLast Post By: g7rta Today, 11:39 AM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22732-Virtualcol-Embraer-170-175-Series-For-MSFS-2020Last Post By: sky44 Today, 11:07 AM
Hey all, I have been rececently looking for a freeware STOL aircraft that has a rear loading door like a C-130, good flight mechanics and a...Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 10:25 AM
This is an old persistent issue so I thought I would see if anybody else has experienced it and have found a solution for it. A section of the BNA...Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 09:52 AM