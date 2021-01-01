  • Orbx Announces Dubai As Next In MSFS Landmarks Series

    Orbx Announces Dubai As Next In MSFS Landmarks Series

    Introducing Landmarks Dubai for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    As a cosmopolitan metropolis, Dubai is known for its extravagant luxuries, ultramodern architecture and is the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. The city has grown considerably in the 21st century with its focus on tourism and hospitality.

    Landmarks Dubai captures the rich collection of various architectural styles that the city is known for. We have included 22 high-detail custom landmarks including Atlantis The Palm, Royal Atlantis, Jumeirah Gate, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, The Address high-rises and Dubai Frame. The Dubai Eye ferris wheel has been animated as well as the trains on the Palm Jumeirah Monorail.

    We have also included OMDU Skydive Dubai which is modelled with its unusual raised concrete platform runway and small terminal building. Staying in the area, Palm Jumeirah also includes bespoke autogen using the tech featured in Cityscape Sydney.

    With the additional 185 medium-detail custom landmarks, we have enhanced the six default landmark buildings with coloured night lighting, including Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

    The area is further improved with custom orthoimagery, vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes and chimneys and extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator's terrain.

    Releasing 25 June

    Source

