    X-Plane 11.55 Released

    X-Plane 11.55 is an incremental bug-fix patch update which also features updated Gateway airports.

    Known Bugs

    • First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.
    • XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.
    • XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.
    • XPD-8448 Rain drops follow headset in VR.
    • XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.
    • XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.
    • XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.
    • XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.
    • XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.
    • XPD-10653 a€_Heat' turbulence in front of engine.
    • XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.
    • XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.
    • XPD-10830 Device loss crash when using Vulkan.
    • XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.
    • XPD-11121 Grid pattern in the ocean.

    New And Updated Global Airports

    • Total airports (2D or 3D scenery) in the 11.55 release: 37,042
    • Total airports with 3D scenery in the 11.55 release: 15,499
    • Airports with 3-D scenery introduced since the 11.51r2 release: 1,048
    • Airports introduced in the 11.55 release (443 total)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

