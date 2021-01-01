X-Plane 11.55 Released

X-Plane 11.55 is an incremental bug-fix patch update which also features updated Gateway airports.

Known Bugs

First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.

XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.

XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.

XPD-8448 Rain drops follow headset in VR.

XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.

XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.

XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.

XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.

XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.

XPD-10653 a€_Heat' turbulence in front of engine.

XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.

XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.

XPD-10830 Device loss crash when using Vulkan.

XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.

XPD-11121 Grid pattern in the ocean.

New And Updated Global Airports

Total airports (2D or 3D scenery) in the 11.55 release: 37,042

Total airports with 3D scenery in the 11.55 release: 15,499

Airports with 3-D scenery introduced since the 11.51r2 release: 1,048

Airports introduced in the 11.55 release (443 total)

Source