    Nels_Anderson
    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    We are proud to present our second product for MSFS. This time taking care in the details and functionality to the maximum which were allowed by Microsoft® Flight Simulator 2020. This is a product, as others developed by us, that keeps beginners and flight simmers in mind. However, it fulfills our policies for basic standards and its price makes it very affordable for all customers. This not a study level product!

    This time we deliver three models: ERJ170, ERJ175 and ERJ175 with winglets extended, and 30 repaints in UHD format to avoid loss of details.

    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    The following repaints are included with our package:

    Embraer 170 Series

    • Air France
    • Air France Hop
    • Alitalia Express
    • Aeromexico Connect
    • Airnorth
    • British Airways
    • Cirrus Airlines
    • Delta Airlines
    • Estonian Air
    • FDA Fuji Dream Airlines
    • Finnair
    • J-Air (Japan Airlines)
    • LOT Polish Airlines
    • Satena
    • Northwest Airlink
    • US Airways Express (Republic Airlines)
    • United Airlines

    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    Embraer 175 Series

    • American Airlines
    • Air Canada Express
    • Alaska Airlines
    • Alaska (Horizon Air)
    • Alaska (Skywest)
    • Belavia
    • Delta Airlines
    • KLM
    • LOT Polish Airlines (Star Alliance)
    • Air Lituanica
    • Northwest Airlink
    • United Express (Express Jet)
    • United Express (Mesa Airlines)

    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Native code for MSFS in model exterior and interior, using current Asobo templates and original templates.
    • Checklist full operative and recommended to use to fully understand the engine starting process.
    • Light effects with in-panel Flood Management.
    • Wiper animation operative.
    • Contact points available in Ground service and its animations.
    • External effects of engines.
    • Displays of default airplanes adapted for our model and original system (ECAM) and EICAS display.
    • FMS default used by A320 (easier to understand and use if you are familiar with the A320 NEO in MSFS).
    • Own sounds compiled in WWISE format.
    • Textures in UHD 4K.
    • Collision areas for VR included as is indicated in MSFS SDK. However, this part is still under testing, please contact us if you experience problems so we can help you.

    Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

    Purchase Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series for MSFS 2020
    Also available: Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 for MSFS 2020

    1 Comment
    1. sith's Avatar
      sith - Today, 04:32 PM
      Horrible product. default avionics and poor interior texturing...

