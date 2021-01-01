Virtualcol - Embraer 170/175 Series For MSFS 2020

We are proud to present our second product for MSFS. This time taking care in the details and functionality to the maximum which were allowed by Microsoft® Flight Simulator 2020. This is a product, as others developed by us, that keeps beginners and flight simmers in mind. However, it fulfills our policies for basic standards and its price makes it very affordable for all customers. This not a study level product!

This time we deliver three models: ERJ170, ERJ175 and ERJ175 with winglets extended, and 30 repaints in UHD format to avoid loss of details.

The following repaints are included with our package:

Embraer 170 Series

Air France

Air France Hop

Alitalia Express

Aeromexico Connect

Airnorth

British Airways

Cirrus Airlines

Delta Airlines

Estonian Air

FDA Fuji Dream Airlines

Finnair

J-Air (Japan Airlines)

LOT Polish Airlines

Satena

Northwest Airlink

US Airways Express (Republic Airlines)

United Airlines

Embraer 175 Series

American Airlines

Air Canada Express

Alaska Airlines

Alaska (Horizon Air)

Alaska (Skywest)

Belavia

Delta Airlines

KLM

LOT Polish Airlines (Star Alliance)

Air Lituanica

Northwest Airlink

United Express (Express Jet)

United Express (Mesa Airlines)

Features

Native code for MSFS in model exterior and interior, using current Asobo templates and original templates.

Checklist full operative and recommended to use to fully understand the engine starting process.

Light effects with in-panel Flood Management.

Wiper animation operative.

Contact points available in Ground service and its animations.

External effects of engines.

Displays of default airplanes adapted for our model and original system (ECAM) and EICAS display.

FMS default used by A320 (easier to understand and use if you are familiar with the A320 NEO in MSFS).

Own sounds compiled in WWISE format.

Textures in UHD 4K.

Collision areas for VR included as is indicated in MSFS SDK. However, this part is still under testing, please contact us if you experience problems so we can help you.

