SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition v1.05 Released

Changelog v1.05

NEW - World Update V: Nordic Info

NEW - Airport Info for World Update V

NEW - World Update VI Info

NEW - Xbox Series X|S Info

UPDATED - Sim Version 1.17.3.0 Info

FIX - Minor adjustments to various layout sections

About SoFly - A Guide To Flight Simulator Extended Edition

Continue your learning with A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition as you develop your skills using the knowledge you'll gain through our info-loaded guide. You’ll have access to hundreds of pages packed full of expertly produced tutorials and advanced information on how to get the most out of your simulator.

A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition builds upon the original release of the guide meaning owners of this new product will also have access to its predecessor. With a promise of regular updates to this new extended edition, you can trust that you’ll be getting the most up to date information just as we delivered with the first release.

In addition to our expert tips and tricks, expect to find brand-new tutorials covering a wide variety of aircraft all designed to be easy-to-follow. Take flight with our educational tools and have the confidence to fly everything from amphibious aircraft to fast jetliners all around the world. Our step-by-step lessons will provide you with plenty of support so that you can spend more time flying in your new flight simulator and familiarising yourself with each aircraft.

Beyond the tutorials, A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will provide you with detailed information on the growing number of add-ons available. Our ‘Spotlight’ series will highlight the top picks which will take your simulator to the next level. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next flight, our newly added ‘Discover’ section will showcase stunning locations around the world along with detailed information so you can impress your friends if you decide to play tour guide when flying online.

A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition is the perfect travel companion for anyone using the new flight simulator.

Features

350-pages of stunning content designed to help newcomers and experienced simmers alike.

Includes all information from the first release plus:

Several tutorials to boost knowledge and experience

Regular free updates

Step-by-step tutorials for you to learn about the aircraft and how they handle

Tutorial flight for the Icon A5

Tutorial flight for the Top Rudder Solo 103

Introduction to ‘Spotlight’ to introduce simmers to add-ons to enhance your simulation experience

Tips and tricks to get the most out of your simulator

A walkthrough on how to create a flight plan with live traffic

Detailed information on how to install the developer SDK

Introduction to ‘Discovery’ to introduce simmers to interesting and fun locations around the world

Plus loads more

Upgrade Pricing Summary

Upgrade price for FlightSim.Com Store customers who own "A Guide to Flight Sumulator": $12.00.

If you purchased the original Sofly - A Guide to Flight Simulator at the FlightSim.Com Store you should see the discount automatically applied when you purchase the extended edition.

A Note From SoFly

Thank you for your interest in A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition!

When we released A Guide to Flight Simulator last August, it was our intention to provide simmers the fundamentals on how to use the new simulator. We knew that a large number of people would join the community and that at first things would appear overwhelming. Our guide was a huge success and loved by many who appreciated the clear design, easy-to-read text and the constant updates provided free of charge.

Our initial release comprised over 120 pages, but now, A Guide to Flight Simulator is over 280 pages. To continue on that, our Extended Edition will continue to provide simmers fresh monthly updates, new tutorials and even more to build on their knowledge and learning.

We listened to feedback from our customers who wanted more tutorials for both default and third-party aircraft and are in the process of writing even more for future virtual pilots.

A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will continue to evolve just as the simulator will over time. As we continue to get feedback, we’ll update the product and extend the initial content, supporting newcomers and experienced simmers alike.

Thank you again and we hope you enjoy A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition. Should you have any feedback, questions or queries, please reach out!

Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS 2020