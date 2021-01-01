Just Flight - Update On Upcoming Real Taxiways For MSFS

A quick update about the forthcoming Real Taxiways for MSFS, designed to enhance many aspects of the default airports within the sim currently. Development work is close to completion with tweaking and testing now taking place.

The first three volumes of Real Taxiways will be released simultaneously and each has its own product page live on our site now. The first three will be:

Here's the latest selection of screen shots along with some information charts showing the difference between the default and the RT versions at specific airports are below. We'll also be sharing a small behind the scenes video that shows exactly how each airport is tackled, quite soon and you can also look out for some pre-release marketing noise too of course.

