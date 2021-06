Chudoba Design Vaclav Havel Airport Almost Complete

We are very happy to announce the Václav Havel Airport Prague will be released next week on 27.6.2021 at 1300 UTC.

The scenery will contain:

Accurate buildings and textures

Accurate enchanted lightning

Night textures

Custom Jetways

PBR textures

Custom Groundpoly and Runway

Animated water salute

Ground handling objects on stands for multiplayer traffic

And more...

