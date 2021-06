ShortFinal Design Announces KSFO - San Francisco Definitive XP11

Almost seven years after releasing my first scenery, it's time to revisit this iconic airport for my next payware project. Announcing KSFO - San Francisco Definitive!

KSFO is an international airport located 13 miles south of downtown San Francisco, California, USA. It is a majro gateway to Europe and Asia and has flights to all points in North America. It is the 7th busiest airport in the U.S.

