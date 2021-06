Aerosoft Previews Airport Sandnessjen MSFS

Aerosoft has just posted some preview screen shots of the upcoming scenery Airport Sandnessjen for MSFS 2020 by designer Fly Three Peak. Sandnessjen is a regional airport on the west coast of Norway.

Source

