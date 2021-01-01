UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

IOM 2021HD for P3D is now released.

Our Isle Of Man scenery for P3D has now been released. The scenery is compatible with Earth Simulations Isle Of Man and True Earth.

Isle of Man Airport is the main civilian airport on the Isle of Man. It is located in the south of the island at Ronaldsway near Castletown, 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital. Along with the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, it is one of the two main gateways to the island.

Source

For those of you looking for a nice freeware alternate, check out Craig Scott's rendition in the file library:

isle-of-man_egns_fsx.zip