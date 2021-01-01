  • UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-21-2021 09:06 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

    IOM 2021HD for P3D is now released.

    Our Isle Of Man scenery for P3D has now been released. The scenery is compatible with Earth Simulations Isle Of Man and True Earth.

    Isle of Man Airport is the main civilian airport on the Isle of Man. It is located in the south of the island at Ronaldsway near Castletown, 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital. Along with the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, it is one of the two main gateways to the island.

    Source

    UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

    UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

    UK2000 Scenery Releases Isle Of Man For P3D

    For those of you looking for a nice freeware alternate, check out Craig Scott's rendition in the file library:

    isle-of-man_egns_fsx.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    It’s been there all along

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    It’s been there all along. I once thought that the HOLLYWOOD sign was forgotten. I looked for it many times as I was trying to get a handle on the...

    Last Post By: jlbelard Today, 09:49 AM Go to last post
    b3burner

    What exactly is a "Bespoke Airport" ....

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    ... and how are they different from any other airport, or a handcrafted default airport that comes with a given price tier of the simulator?

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:25 AM Go to last post
    BJ054

    Alternative Flight Sims

    Thread Starter: BJ054

    Greetings, I've used MSF for years and gradually drifted away from flying after using the Steam version since it's release. I was very excited...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 09:07 AM Go to last post
    engine70

    Shaking the Rust Off: Orlando to Nassau

    Thread Starter: engine70

    It's been a few months since I've been able to get in a flight, but it's time to shake off the rust and get back in the cockpit. I have been...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 08:27 AM Go to last post