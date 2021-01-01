Orbx Releases KVNY Van Nuys Airport MSFS

Located in San Fernando Valley, California Van Nuys airport is the largest and busiest general aviation airport in the world, with about 230,000 aircraft movements annually.

This is the latest from the talented developer, Matteo Veneziani, whose other works include KBUR Burbank, LIEO Olbia (both for MSFS & P3D) and YBCG Gold Coast (P3D).

Using the latest MSFS SDK, all textures come with PBR as standard and high resolution artwork has been used throughout. All new unique GSE and static aircraft types have been added and careful attention has been given to the details, like the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant recreated in all its beauty as well as the Van Nuys Airport Observation Area, The Park VNY, Los Angeles Fire Dept. and Airtel Plaza Hotel. Particular attention has been given to animation features, in fact here you can find rotating AC fans, vents, custom wig-wag, beacon light etc.. all helping to create a unique immersion!

