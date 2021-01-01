  • Orbx Releases KVNY Van Nuys Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-21-2021 08:47 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases KVNY Van Nuys Airport MSFS

    Located in San Fernando Valley, California Van Nuys airport is the largest and busiest general aviation airport in the world, with about 230,000 aircraft movements annually.

    This is the latest from the talented developer, Matteo Veneziani, whose other works include KBUR Burbank, LIEO Olbia (both for MSFS & P3D) and YBCG Gold Coast (P3D).

    Using the latest MSFS SDK, all textures come with PBR as standard and high resolution artwork has been used throughout. All new unique GSE and static aircraft types have been added and careful attention has been given to the details, like the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant recreated in all its beauty as well as the Van Nuys Airport Observation Area, The Park VNY, Los Angeles Fire Dept. and Airtel Plaza Hotel. Particular attention has been given to animation features, in fact here you can find rotating AC fans, vents, custom wig-wag, beacon light etc.. all helping to create a unique immersion!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    It’s been there all along

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    It’s been there all along. I once thought that the HOLLYWOOD sign was forgotten. I looked for it many times as I was trying to get a handle on the...

    Last Post By: jlbelard Today, 09:49 AM Go to last post
    b3burner

    What exactly is a "Bespoke Airport" ....

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    ... and how are they different from any other airport, or a handcrafted default airport that comes with a given price tier of the simulator?

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:25 AM Go to last post
    BJ054

    Alternative Flight Sims

    Thread Starter: BJ054

    Greetings, I've used MSF for years and gradually drifted away from flying after using the Steam version since it's release. I was very excited...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 09:07 AM Go to last post
    engine70

    Shaking the Rust Off: Orlando to Nassau

    Thread Starter: engine70

    It's been a few months since I've been able to get in a flight, but it's time to shake off the rust and get back in the cockpit. I have been...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 08:27 AM Go to last post