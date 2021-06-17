  • Review: PMDG Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    Review: PMDG Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    thecorporatepilotdad usually does tutorials, but with the Douglas DC-6 finally here from PMDG he wanted to give it his professional pilot evaluation.

    This is a review of the DC-6 by PMDG from a professional pilot viewpoint. A general overview of the DC-6 will be made along with the attention to detail and features PMDG have embedded in this aircraft.

    A few systems are covered, flight characteristics, and a general summary of the aircraft.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    PMDG

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

