Review: PMDG Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

thecorporatepilotdad usually does tutorials, but with the Douglas DC-6 finally here from PMDG he wanted to give it his professional pilot evaluation.

This is a review of the DC-6 by PMDG from a professional pilot viewpoint. A general overview of the DC-6 will be made along with the attention to detail and features PMDG have embedded in this aircraft.

A few systems are covered, flight characteristics, and a general summary of the aircraft.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.