PMDG Releases DC-6 For MSFS

PMDG's debut product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, the magnificent, new, flight simulation engine created by Microsoft and Asobo Studios is finally available. The PMDG Douglas DC-6 has been built from the ground up to capitalize on the vast strengths of this new simulation platform and brings to life the magestic DC-6 in a way never before possible.

Leveraging PMDG's multi-award winning, advanced simulation technology we have married completely new cockpit and aircraft models, built entirely new technology features and layered them in a new, full featured sound environment unlike any yet rendered for a PMDG product.

Immerse yourself in a cockpit so detailed that you can almost smell the leather and feel the texture of surfaces beneath your hand. Every surface is modeled to minute detail, right down to dust, scratches in the surface of paint, wear spots on high-touch surfaces and thousands upon thousands of other small details that bring the simulation to life.,/p>

While no detail has been overlooked in the design and depth of the simulation, the development team at PMDG has worked hard to ensure that even novice sim-pilots can enjoy flying this magnificent example of flying history, as we have included a virtual crew feature to help operate the airplane with simplicity. Their assistance is a mouse-click away in the form of our Automated Flight Engineer who will run your checklists, conduct system checks, configure the airplane's systems and manage your engine power settings while you focus on flying the airplane or just enjoying the view.

Features

Numerous free liveries available via the PMDG Operations Center, which is included with your purchase.

Package includes both the DC-6A and DC-6B aircraft in multiple, historic variations.

Package includes full documentation describing the aircraft, its systems and operation, along with flight planning data.

Package includes a full tutorial, and free access to online video tutorials via youtube.

Automated Flight Engineer to assist with flying and learning the airplane.

Multiple optional configurations to vary the complexity of the simulation to suit the user's tastes and preferences.

