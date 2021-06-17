Taimodels - King Abdulaziz Int'l Airport - OEJN for MSFS

King Abdulaziz International Airport (IATA: JED, ICAO: OEJN) is an international airport located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is the main Saudi international airport. Named after King Abdulaziz AlSaud and inaugurated in 1981, it serves most international travel and is the largest hub for Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia. The airport's Hajj Terminal was specially built for Muslim pilgrims going to Mecca annually on the Hajj.

Features

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation

Hand made, realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials

Realistic airport lighting

Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system

Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems

MSFS jetways

