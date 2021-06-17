  • Taimodels - King Abdulaziz Int'l Airport - OEJN for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    King Abdulaziz International Airport (IATA: JED, ICAO: OEJN) is an international airport located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is the main Saudi international airport. Named after King Abdulaziz AlSaud and inaugurated in 1981, it serves most international travel and is the largest hub for Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia. The airport's Hajj Terminal was specially built for Muslim pilgrims going to Mecca annually on the Hajj.

    Features

    • Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation
    • Hand made, realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials
    • Realistic airport lighting
    • Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system
    • Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems
    • MSFS jetways

