Arima Simulation – Erfurt–Weimar Airport – EDDE for MSFS

    Erfurt–Weimar Airport (German: Flughafen Erfurt–Weimar, formerly Erfurt Airport, IATA: ERF, ICAO: EDDE) serves Erfurt, the capital of the German state of Thuringia, and the nearby city of Weimar, both of which form the largest part of the state's central metropolitan area. The airport is 5 km (3.1 mi) west of Erfurt city center.

    This product is compatible with MSFS 2020 only.

    Features

    • Highly Detailed Erfurt Intl Airport (EDDE)
    • Highly detailed airport terminal, buildings and installation hangars and ground poly design
    • Uses PBR textures.
    • Lots of details around the airport such as car parkings, bush, people, etc.
    • Full airport layout redesigned (parking positions and taxiways real world)
    • Airport environment detailed design
    • Full dynamic lighting and realistic night design
    • Custom animated jetways, with dynamic
    • Accurate custom signs and ground markings
    • Frame rate friendly

