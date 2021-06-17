Taburet - Scotland 10m DEM for MSFS

Covers the whole of Scotland. High resolution data has been used to shape Scotland into MSFS with the set compiled at a resolution of 10 M. A beautiful and natural country, this area benefits from a well defined terrain. There is lot to see with sudden weather changes; flights are guaranteed to be entertaining either on the passenger side or in the cockpit.

All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons or runways; to ensure compatibility with default airports. This new version replaces the Scotland 15 m DEM scenery. Includes: higher resolution terrain at 10 m; all airports now void of bumps or runways deformations; fixed terracing effect.

