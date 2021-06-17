FlightFX - KPWK - Chicago Executive Airport for MSFS

Experience the perfect approach to Chicago with one of the Upper Midwest's busiest corporate and general aviation locations.

Chicago Executive Airport is home to 325 aircraft, including 57 corporate jet aircraft and consists of three active runways covering more than 412 acres. Currently the airport is the fourth busiest airport in Illinois, playing a crucial role as a reliever for the region, which includes O’Hare International Airport.

The airport operates 24 hours a day year round with a staffed ATC between 6 a.m. weekdays (7 a.m. weekends) and 10 p.m. The primary users of Chicago Executive Airport include private airplane owners, flight schools, businesses who maintain their company aircraft at the airport and major national corporations.

Special thank you to Austin Kroeckel, Nick Lill and Benji Gordon for all of their assistance in keeping this airport as close to real as possible.

Airport Details At A Glance

411 acres

Elevation 647

3 FBO’s (Atlantic Aviation, Signature Flight Support, and Hawthorne Global Aviation)

3 Runways - 6/24 is 3,677 by 50 feet (1,121 x 15 m); 12/30 is 4,415 by 75 feet (1,346 x 23 m); 16/34 is 5,001 by 150 feet (1,524 x 46 m)

Model Details

Over 30 hand-crafted custom structures

Intricately arranged Southeastern GA parking that's great for virtual fly-ins

On-site photography of all major structures

Design assistance from airport staff during development to ensure accuracy

Custom textures and ground signage on all taxiways

High-res photographic textures

20k ground plane mapping

Includes well known, surrounding commercial landmarks

Manual unwrapping of all UVW maps

Custom emissive night-lighting textures

Bespoke details and highlights

Accurate landscaping

Natural, undulating runways

Hangar parking

