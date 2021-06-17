MSFS 2020 June 17th, 2021 Development Update

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on Xbox Series X|S on July 27th, 2021! And that's right — a free Top Gun: Maverick update is coming this fall for everyone. Have a question about Xbox and PC improvements coming at the end of July? Ask here! On June 30th, we will host a second Dev Q&A dedicated solely to this topic. We can’t wait to answer your questions!

And of course, click here for some basic FAQ questions that we’ve already answered about the Xbox launch.

We hope you are enjoying World Update V: Nordics that launched earlier today and we look forward to your feedback!

SDK Update

General

The new SDK DevSupport platform is live! Create your account on https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com, make sure to take a look at the guidelines, and then you can start exploring all the ideas & answers shared by the community! This space is 100% dedicated to the SDK, so no other topics will be discussed here.

Dev Mode

General



On the new release note window, we fixed the “Download” button which wasn’t displayed as the icon was missing from the package.



In the Project Editor:



We now prevent generated airport package names from containing illegal characters.





We’re making some changes on the different wizards so that they will define the package’s name after the definition of the assets (ie: after choosing an ICAO for an airport).



In the Scenery Editor:



We now allow the use of SceneryStatistics even when no project is loaded.



In the FX Editor:



We fixed crashes on the node graph.





We fixed the behavior of the BezierCurve, which calculated the curve the wrong way.





We fixed a crash that could happen when closing the sim while FX were playing.





We now expose the particles color.

