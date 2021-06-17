  • DCS Mission Creation and Editing for Newbies

    zoolander64
    When: Sunday, June 20th, 8:00a PT / 11:00a ET / 1500 UTC
    Where: Teamspeak3 @ ts3.digitalthemepark.com
    Prerequisite: A fundamental understanding of how to navigate the DCS UI.

    Join us for our first DCS mission creation and editing workshop for complete newbies. For those wondering what DCS is, check out their website, www.digitalcombatsimulator.com. In a nutshell, it is a free-to-play digital battlefield game. It is one of the most authentic and realistic simulations of military aircraft, tanks, ground vehicles, and ships possible. As a free download, it includes a vast mission area of the Caucasus region and the Black Sea that encompasses much of Georgia. It also includes a flyable Russian Sukhoi Su-25T ground attack aircraft and the famous WWII North American TF-51D fighter. An additional more than two dozen aircraft are available for purchase.

    This will be a lightweight workshop. We will cover general concepts and not anything in excruciating detail.

    Here are a few of the topics we will be covering:

    • Overview of Good Mission Constitution
    • Mission Editor Map and Navigation
    • System Bar
    • Tool Bar
    • Set Triggers (Some of this section to be covered in future workshop)
    • Task Planning for Unit Groups
    • Place Airplane and Helicopter Group
    • Advanced Actions
    • Panel Interface Controls
    • Actions List
    • Action Properties Panel
    • Configuring Advanced Actions
    • Tasks
    • Enroute Task
    • Perform Command
    • Set Option
    • Place Ship
    • Place Group Unit
    • Place Static Object
    • Place Initial Point
    • Place Bullseye
    • Triggers (Some of this section to be covered in a future workshop)
    • Create Unit Template
    • Unit List
    • Resource Manager
