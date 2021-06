DCS Mission Creation and Editing for Newbies

Overview of Good Mission Constitution

Mission Editor Map and Navigation

System Bar

Tool Bar

Set Triggers (Some of this section to be covered in future workshop)

Task Planning for Unit Groups

Place Airplane and Helicopter Group

Advanced Actions

Panel Interface Controls

Actions List

Action Properties Panel

Configuring Advanced Actions

Tasks

Enroute Task

Perform Command

Set Option

Place Ship

Place Group Unit

Place Static Object

Place Initial Point

Place Bullseye

Triggers (Some of this section to be covered in a future workshop)

Create Unit Template

Unit List

Resource Manager

Join us for our first DCS mission creation and editing workshop for complete newbies. For those wondering what DCS is, check out their website, www.digitalcombatsimulator.com . In a nutshell, it is a free-to-play digital battlefield game. It is one of the most authentic and realistic simulations of military aircraft, tanks, ground vehicles, and ships possible. As a free download, it includes a vast mission area of the Caucasus region and the Black Sea that encompasses much of Georgia. It also includes a flyable Russian Sukhoi Su-25T ground attack aircraft and the famous WWII North American TF-51D fighter. An additional more than two dozen aircraft are available for purchase.Here are a few of the topics we will be covering: