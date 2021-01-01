Captain Sim Releases 777-300 For MSFS 2020

The 777-300 delivers a digital replica of the 777-300ER with GE90-115B engines wearing Captain Sim House livery.

Exterior

Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 777-300ER

4K Ultra-High resolution textures

Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots

Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex

Cockpit And Cabin

Essential functionality paired with default 747 systems simulation

Highly detailed and accurate model including complete passenger cabin

High resolution textures

Custom views including wing views

Supports most features of MSFS 2020 (rain/icing effects, sound etc)

Misc Features

Standalone MSFS2020 expansion (no base pack required)

ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor) with Updater

Growing number of easily installable free liveries

