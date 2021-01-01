  • Captain Sim Releases 777-300 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-17-2021 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 247  
    1 Comment

    Captain Sim Releases 777-300 For MSFS 2020

    The 777-300 delivers a digital replica of the 777-300ER with GE90-115B engines wearing Captain Sim House livery.

    Exterior

    • Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 777-300ER
    • 4K Ultra-High resolution textures
    • Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
    • Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex

    Cockpit And Cabin

    • Essential functionality paired with default 747 systems simulation
    • Highly detailed and accurate model including complete passenger cabin
    • High resolution textures
    • Custom views including wing views
    • Supports most features of MSFS 2020 (rain/icing effects, sound etc)

    Misc Features

    • Standalone MSFS2020 expansion (no base pack required)
    • ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor) with Updater
    • Growing number of easily installable free liveries
    • Sim Ops

    1 Comment
    1. sky44's Avatar
      sky44 - Today, 12:34 PM
      Beautiful and at a great price!!!!!

