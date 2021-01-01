Captain Sim Releases 777-300 For MSFS 2020

The 777-300 delivers a digital replica of the 777-300ER with GE90-115B engines wearing Captain Sim House livery.
Exterior
- Highly detailed and accurate model of the Boeing 777-300ER
- 4K Ultra-High resolution textures
- Cabin with 3D windows, interior, stewardess and animated pilots
- Hundreds of realistic animations including wing flex
Cockpit And Cabin
- Essential functionality paired with default 747 systems simulation
- Highly detailed and accurate model including complete passenger cabin
- High resolution textures
- Custom views including wing views
- Supports most features of MSFS 2020 (rain/icing effects, sound etc)
Misc Features
- Standalone MSFS2020 expansion (no base pack required)
- ACE (Aircraft Configuration Editor) with Updater
- Growing number of easily installable free liveries
- Sim Ops
