MSFS 2020 World Update V: Nordics Now Available

The virtual world in Microsoft's Flight Simulator is getting its latest major update, one with a focus on Europe's Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Renowned for its natural splendor and architectural wonder, this region has been rendered in its most realistic fidelity yet in World Update V: Nordics.

Simmers can take to the northern European sky and explore vast fjords, intriguing urban vistas, domineering peaks, and centuries-old castles from within the cockpit. World Update V: Nordics includes improvements in detail of broad swaths of landscapes, enhancements to regional architecture, improved data for 100 airports and 77 carefully selected points of interest. The update also has five bush trips, one for each of the Nordic countries, that show off some of the very best of these destinations.

This latest update also includes five landing challenges designed to test and hone aviation mettle throughout a range of conditions. The airports used for the landing challenges, Denmark's Bornholm, Iceland's Ísafjörður, Sweden's Stockholm Arlanda, Norway's Svalbard, and Finland's Vaasa, have all been carefully replicated by hand for maximum realism.

World Update V: The Nordics is available FREE to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users. Be sure your simulator is up to date first, then visit the Marketplace to download the Nordic Countries Bundle, and get ready to immerse yourself in this magnificent part of the world!

Source