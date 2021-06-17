  • MSFS 2020 World Update V: Nordics Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-17-2021 11:26 AM
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 World Update V: Nordics Now Available

    The virtual world in Microsoft's Flight Simulator is getting its latest major update, one with a focus on Europe's Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Renowned for its natural splendor and architectural wonder, this region has been rendered in its most realistic fidelity yet in World Update V: Nordics.

    Simmers can take to the northern European sky and explore vast fjords, intriguing urban vistas, domineering peaks, and centuries-old castles from within the cockpit. World Update V: Nordics includes improvements in detail of broad swaths of landscapes, enhancements to regional architecture, improved data for 100 airports and 77 carefully selected points of interest. The update also has five bush trips, one for each of the Nordic countries, that show off some of the very best of these destinations.

    This latest update also includes five landing challenges designed to test and hone aviation mettle throughout a range of conditions. The airports used for the landing challenges, Denmark's Bornholm, Iceland's Ísafjörður, Sweden's Stockholm Arlanda, Norway's Svalbard, and Finland's Vaasa, have all been carefully replicated by hand for maximum realism.

    World Update V: The Nordics is available FREE to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users. Be sure your simulator is up to date first, then visit the Marketplace to download the Nordic Countries Bundle, and get ready to immerse yourself in this magnificent part of the world!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    The mystery of the community folder

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    THE MYSTERY OF THE COMMUNITY FOLDER Every since day one when I fell under the spell of FS 2020 I realized that if I ever want to advance my...

    Last Post By: sky44 Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post
    jcwillimas

    MS Forums & Scenery Problem

    Thread Starter: jcwillimas

    I've been trying to open a topic at the Microsoft Flight Simulator Forum to explore the problems with this emerald green overaly appearing at EGNS...

    Last Post By: jcwillimas Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post
    BJ054

    Alternative Flight Sims

    Thread Starter: BJ054

    Greetings, I've used MSF for years and gradually drifted away from flying after using the Steam version since it's release. I was very excited...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Do I “OWNED” too much?

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    The following is a chain of events that leads me to wonder if I “OWNED” to much, causing a conflict. 1. Purchased MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR...

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 09:06 AM Go to last post