Tutorial: Aircraft Flight Controls - Aircraft Basics By thecorporatepilotdad

In this second tutorial of aircraft basics, flight controls are discussed. This is a new series of videos covering basics and working toward gaining knowledge that would be learned when getting a private pilot license.

The video offers a description of primary and secondary flight controls and the difference between the types of control surfaces. Primary flight controls include ailerons, elevator, and rudder. Secondary flight controls are various types of flaps, trim, and leading edge devices.

Adverse yaw is briefly talked about but will be discussed more in detail in a later video.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.