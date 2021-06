Emerald Scenery Design Announces Fantasy Of Flight FA08 MSFS

Emerald Scenery Design has announced the first dev release of the scenery of Fantasy of Flight FA08. Located in Polk City, Florida, this airport hosts the Kermit Weeks collection of vintage aircraft. This scenery is based on the original FSX scenery by Vassilis "Dimus" Dimoulas, and has been "converted" to MSFS with his permission.

