  • FSimStudios Presents First Views Of Halifax For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-17-2021 09:55 AM  Number of Views: 63  
    1 Comment

    Halifax Stanfield International Airport CYHZ for MSFS in partnership with Airfield Canada is getting closer to release. The first few in-sim screen shots are here!

    The MSFS version will be released first, before the end of June, 2021. The P3D version is scheduled for July, 2021 if things go according to schedule - P3D always takes slightly longer. Both versions will be sold independently (e.g. as two separate products), but upgrade options will be offered.

    London CYXU for MSFS is also scheduled for July 2021 - expect in-sim shots in the next few weeks.

    Screenshots are work in progress; does not represent the final product.

    Source

    1 Comment
    1. Ripcrd's Avatar
      Ripcrd - Today, 10:30 AM
      Please make more small BC / AB airports, like Kelowna. I am enjoying these little regional hops.

