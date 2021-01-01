FSimStudios Presents First Views Of Halifax For MSFS

Halifax Stanfield International Airport CYHZ for MSFS in partnership with Airfield Canada is getting closer to release. The first few in-sim screen shots are here!

The MSFS version will be released first, before the end of June, 2021. The P3D version is scheduled for July, 2021 if things go according to schedule - P3D always takes slightly longer. Both versions will be sold independently (e.g. as two separate products), but upgrade options will be offered.

London CYXU for MSFS is also scheduled for July 2021 - expect in-sim shots in the next few weeks.

Screenshots are work in progress; does not represent the final product.

Source