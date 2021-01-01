We would like to welcome scenery designer Taimodels to the FlightSim.Com Store. This designer has been specializing in X-Plane airport scenery but has recently started creating airports for MSFS 2020 as well. The team creates airports all over the world so there should be something for everyone.
Taimodels Airports For MSFS 2020
Taimodels Airports For X-Plane 11
- Bilbao Airport - LEBB
- Fukuoka International Airport - RJFF
- Indianapolis International Airport - KIND
- Keflavik International Airport - BIKF
- King Abdulaziz International Airport - OEJN
- Madrid Barajas International Airport - LEMD
- Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport - CYWG
- Wuhan Tianhe International Airport - ZHHH