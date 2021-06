Just Flight Releases Patches For Arrows For MSFS

Just Flight have released patches for both the PA-28R Arrow III and Turbo Arrow III/IV for MSFS.

The PA-28R Arrow III (v0.7.0) and Turbo Arrow III/IV (v0.2.0) updates are now available! A variety of fixes and improvements are included, and these screen shots show the improved cockpit lighting, EFB brightness controls and battery power, and portable oxygen system for high altitude flights (Turbo Arrow III/IV only).

PA28R Arrow III Changelog

PA-28R Turbo Arrow III/IV Changelog