PMDG Announces Release Date For MSFS DC-6

We are happy to announce that our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator has completed development and is now pending for release.

The PMDG Douglas DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator represents the first of a number of products that PMDG has planned for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and marries our penchant for creating "study level" simulations with Microsoft's magnificent new, high technology flight simulation engine. Never before have we had the ability to model an airplane with such detail, and we are very excited to bring this product to market this week.

Throwing superlatives around is an easy thing to do when you are working with a new generation of simulation platform that is as visually stunning as thew new Microsoft Flight Simulator. We tend to shy away from such behavior when showing a soon-to-be released product, but in this case it is hard to avoid. MSFS is a modern engine that does a magnificent job of capturing the beauty of the DC-6, allowing us to turn out a highly detailed, robust simulation of one of the world's great, classic airliners.

The PMDG Douglas DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator is a ground up build that was designed from the beginning to capitalize on the advanced features of MSFS. From lighting to flight handling to systems behaviors, we have created a detail-rich simulation that is sure to deliver weeks and months and years of enjoyable simulation experience to PMDG customers new and old. No effort has been spared to make this the most detailed simulation in our product line, while simultaneously giving new simmers all of the tools that they need to succeed in opreating this highly detailed simulation.

Understanding that not all PMDG customers have radial engine experience in their background, we have added the Automated Flight Engineer to the product specifically to unburden you, the pilot, by handling most all of the complex tasks and checklists while you focus on flying the airplane. Just like a real-world captain, you can easily delegate complex processes to your Automatic Flight Engineer with the simple click of a button.

The PMDG Douglas DC-6 will be available on Friday, 18JUN21 directly from the PMDG web site.

We will have more video and information available for you later in the day on Wednesday, and we hope that you will take a few moments to tune in to our friends Chewwy and TheFlyingFabio on Twitch throughout the day today as they showcase our new product and attempt to learn to fly the airplane in real-time with all of you watching.

Pricing and time-of-day availability is still pending, and will be announced shortly before product release.

We are very excited to finally be bringing you a product compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator. We are very excited about what we have created, and we hope it will bring you many years of simulator enjoyment.

On behalf of all of us at PMDG, thank you for your continued support during the past 24 years!

