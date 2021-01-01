AUscene Releases Ayers Rock Airport - Uluru v1.1 for MSFS

Our latest rendition brings the airport to life with the addition of 3D passengers, new windsocks with accurate colours as well as other realism enhancements.
Welcome to Ayers Rock Airport - Uluru (YAYE) V1.1 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!
Located in the heart of Outback Australia, Ayers Rock Airport (also known as Connellan Airport) is your gateway to discover Uluru! a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The airport has been developed to a high level of detail with many bespoke features for you to explore and discover.
Uluru is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.
Features
- Hand Crafted Rendition of Ayers Rock Airport for MSFS
- MSFS Native
- High Resolution Baked PBR Textures
- 3D people
- Interior Modelling (Hanger and Tower)
- Animated flags and luggage belts
- Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials
- Dynamic Rain on the Control Tower Glass
- Custom Vegetation Placement
- Realistic Night Lighting
- Detailed Static Aircraft and Ramp Objects
- Detailed Static Helicopters
- Custom Taxiway Decals