  • AUscene Releases Ayers Rock Airport - Uluru v1.1 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-16-2021 09:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AUscene Releases Ayers Rock Airport - Uluru v1.1 for MSFS

    Our latest rendition brings the airport to life with the addition of 3D passengers, new windsocks with accurate colours as well as other realism enhancements.

    Welcome to Ayers Rock Airport - Uluru (YAYE) V1.1 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!

    Located in the heart of Outback Australia, Ayers Rock Airport (also known as Connellan Airport) is your gateway to discover Uluru! a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The airport has been developed to a high level of detail with many bespoke features for you to explore and discover.

    Uluru is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

    Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Ayers Rock Airport for MSFS
    • MSFS Native
    • High Resolution Baked PBR Textures
    • 3D people
    • Interior Modelling (Hanger and Tower)
    • Animated flags and luggage belts
    • Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials
    • Dynamic Rain on the Control Tower Glass
    • Custom Vegetation Placement
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Detailed Static Aircraft and Ramp Objects
    • Detailed Static Helicopters
    • Custom Taxiway Decals

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Ai Aircraft porpoising on landing.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I used to have the correction for this but I seem to have lost it, I remember it was about 3 lines in the aircraft.cfg you had to alter and it cured...

    Last Post By: douga66 Today, 11:26 AM Go to last post
    jcwillimas

    MS Forums & Scenery Problem

    Thread Starter: jcwillimas

    I've been trying to open a topic at the Microsoft Flight Simulator Forum to explore the problems with this emerald green overaly appearing at EGNS...

    Last Post By: jcwillimas Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Jim Vile's approaches for AIs

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, The late Jim Vile, may his soul rest in peace, has made some excellent approaches to FS9 airfields/airports so that AI aircraft do not...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 10:31 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I had two months of CTD-free aviation bliss until May 25, and installation of the last putative "update." Now, I can't open anything in Alaska, and...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 10:05 AM Go to last post