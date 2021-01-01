Review: Simworks Studios - Okavango Delta For MSFS

Okavango Delta Publisher: Simworks Studios Review Author:

Stuart McGregor Suggested Price:

$29.99

Introduction

The Okavango Delta is a swampy inland delta located in the north of Botswanan in the wonderful continent of Africa. The scenery package being reviewed here is the first release for MSFS2020 from the team over at SimWorks Studios, and has been painstaking recreated in the virtual world to get the best out of MSFS2020 and show case this wonderful part of the globe.

In real life the area is teaming with wildlife and really is a bush pilot and safari enthusiast's dream, as it offers wide open spaces and lots to see and explore.

The scenery is reported to cover a geographical area of in excess of 9,000km2, contains 9 airstrips and thousands of hand placed objects, including somewhere around 12,000 animals, such as buffalo, antelopes, crocodiles' hippos, lions and zebras. In addition, there are 6 detailed field camps and several helipads for the helicopter fans amongst you. I will come back to helicopters in a bit. I liked the inclusion of a new livery for the Cessna 208 Caravan as a bonus if you like flying this aircraft as the developer intended.

So back to helicopters. From reading the very colourful tour brochure that comes with the download, it clearly indicates the developer was targeting the release of helicopters in the sim somewhere around 2022, as indicated by the Asobo /Microsoft developers. However, the great news is that some very clever people are well ahead of the game and have released a couple of helicopters for us helicopter fans to enjoy here in 2021. Although I do appreciate the virtues of fixed wing flying, scenery like this is just made for helicopter flying, and I was delighted to test out Okavango whilst flying the fabulous FlyInside Bell 47G. This will be subject to a future review, however if you don't have it, it's well worth considering particularly when flying in scenery as beautiful and interesting as the one being reviewed here.

It is also worth noting that if you want to do more than just some random free sightseeing, a couple of bush trips are also included in the package, and these are intended to give you the best chance of seeing what the delta has to offer.