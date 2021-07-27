Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox FAQ

When will Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S be released?

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released for Xbox Series X|S on July 27th, 2021.

If I have Microsoft Flight Simulator already for PC, do I already own the Xbox version?

Yes, if you have the Windows Store PC version, you will also have the Xbox version. This means that if you already own the simulator through the Microsoft Store, you will be able to play it on Xbox as well. The sim shares the same multiplayer world, content, and services. However, if you purchase through Steam, you will not have access to the Xbox version.

Do I need an internet connection to play?

Microsoft Flight Simulator has an offline mode. To turn this mode on, you will need to launch the simulator with an internet connection first. From there, you can activate this mode and play offline in the future.

Is it local multiplayer or online multiplayer?

Online multiplayer.

Does the Xbox version have cross-play functionality with Windows Store and Steam PC Version?

Yes, you will see users online from all versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Will my Marketplace purchases carry over to the Xbox version?

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be updated on all available platforms to feature cross-save timed with its launch on Xbox Series X|S, allowing players to transfer DLC that was produced by Microsoft/Asobo and progress over to whichever platform they prefer. DLC produced by third-party developers might be transferable, but that is a decision made by each third party development team.

NOTE: DLC purchased on a Steam version will not work on Xbox.

Which Xbox consoles will it be available on?

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available for Xbox Series X|S.

Are there any differences between the PC version and Xbox version?

The experience of Microsoft Flight Simulator is the same.

Are achievements cross-platform?

Achievements are shared across Xbox and the Microsoft Store version of the sim. However, Steam achievements will not transfer over.

Can I use Xbox Game Pass to play Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox version?

Xbox Game Pass for PC: Microsoft Flight Simulator is included in Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of the $9.99 monthly subscription to the service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Microsoft Flight Simulator will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch as part of the $14.99 monthly subscription to the service.

Can I upgrade editions?

Yes, it is possible to purchase Upgrade bundles from the in-game Marketplace.

What is the list of recommended peripherals that will work for the Xbox version?

Microsoft Flight Simulator fully supports Xbox gamepad, keyboard and mouse, Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One, Thrustmaster T.Flight Rudder, and HORI HOTAS Flight Stick for Xbox One. New, Xbox-compatible peripherals will be announced soon, but we cannot share any further details at this time.

Source